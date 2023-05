From NOLA's Goat in the Road Productions

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In the spotlight and on stage.

It’s a show from Goat in the Road Productions, a New Orleans ensemble.

The material was written by fifth and sixth graders from around town.

It’s called the Play/Write Showcase.

It’s May 15 and 16.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving a seat for you.

It’s family-friendly and it’s free.