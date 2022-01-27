NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Professional Wrestler Tyrus will be riding this year in the Krewe of Orpheus parade as a Monarch. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with him about his excitement to ride, and how he’s preparing to take part in Orpheus.

Tyrus (George Murdoch) is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and he is a contributor on various programs on the Fox News Channel.

Tyrus even has ties to Louisiana. He lives in Mandeville.

The Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls on Lundi Gras on February 28, 2022. Tyrus will join other 2022 Monarchs: Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger, and Finn Jones.