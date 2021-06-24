Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Wrap your heart around a prickly sign of the pandemic times

Local

It's a cactus from the New Orleans sign man

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – When you sign off on one of this man’s masterpieces, you get the signature of the day.

Signed, sealed and delivered to New Orleans by a sign painter who’s originally from France.

He’s Simon Hardeveld.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Simon is surrounded by a gallery of good words.

That’s what’s growing in his sign painter’s garden.

Simon wanted his world to grow and go green.

So he called in garden guy Nick Shelby.

Nick set up shop.

He set up The Cactus Shop.

A prickly idea for the pandemic, but turns out, a good business move.

A cactus turns out to be something lots of people want to warm up to.

The plant famous for standing up to the test of time is a real sign of the times.

A New Orleans welcome mat from the guy who got a cactus to sign in.

You’ll find Simon and The Cactus Shop at 1028 Jackson Avenue in New Orleans.

It’s on the corner of Magazine and Jackson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

