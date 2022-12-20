How do you do Reveillon at home this Christmas?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Reveillon is a tradition in Louisiana.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows how you can make the menu at home.

At the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, Louisiana Chef Gaye Sandoz shows how you can make this holiday dinner in your own kitchen.

Here’s her recipe for one of her favorites, it’s Praline Pecan Honey Ham:

You’ll need these ingredients:

1 Bone-In Ham

Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade

1-2 Tablespoons of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning

3/4 Cup Brown Sugar

and 2 cups pecan pieces mixed, together

1/4 Cup Honey

Dijon Mustard, for Coating, to Taste

Honey, for Coating, to Taste

Just cook it up like this:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Inject ham with Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade. Score the top of the ham. Turn it 90 degrees and score again. Coat the outside of the ham with Dijon mustard and honey. Then season liberally with Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning. In a mixing bowl, mix together 2/3 cup of Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade, Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning, 1/4 cup honey, and brown sugar. Bake in the oven for 1 hour. Baste ham every 10-15 minutes with the mixture