World’s largest steam locomotive highlights tour of Louisiana with stop in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Train enthusiasts will get there chance to get up close and personal with one of the industry’s most famous locomotives – Big Boy No. 4014 – as returns to service for the first time since 2019.

The world’s largest steam locomotive will continue its 10-state tour when it rolls down Louisiana tracks starting on Aug. 19 with eight stops before pulling up for public viewing in New Orleans on Aug. 21.

Built in the 1940s to help carry equipment over the mountains to U.S. troops in Europe during World War II, the iconic Union Pacific engine is a museum on wheels and the last of its kind still in operation out of the 25 originally built.

Activities include a meet-and-great with the crew, a tour of a restored baggage car and interactive booths and tents where people can learn more about model railroading and get souvenirs.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Big Boy leaves Beaumont, Texas, and enters Louisiana, making three whistle-stops:

11:15 a.m. CDT – Lake Charles, Amtrak Depot, 100 N. Ryan St.

1:15 p.m. CDT – Kinder, 14th St. Crossing

3:30 p.m. CDT – Opelousas, N. Court St. Crossing

On Friday, Aug. 20, Big Boy will make three whistle-stops in southern Louisiana en route to New Orleans:

9 a.m. CDT – Plaquemine, Main St. Crossing

10:15 a.m. CDT – Donaldsonville, Railroad Ave. and Division St.

12:30 p.m. CDT – Luling, Gassen St. Crossing

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Big Boy will arrive in New Orleans at about 7:15 p.m. and will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Audubon Riverview Park.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Big Boy will leave New Orleans and make two return whistle-stops to Donaldsonville and Luling, before heading north to Shreveport:

10:55 a.m. CDT – Luling, Gassen St. Crossing

12:55 p.m. CDT – Donaldsonville, Railroad Ave. and Division St.