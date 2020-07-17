Working 9-5 outside in this heat

How do these Louisiana workers do it?

NEW ORLEANS– The weather has been crazy hot.

Record breaking heat in some cases.

It’s hot for everybody.

But what about it your job is outside.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has tips from the people who’ve become pros handling the heat.

At Gootee Construction, workers get more breaks.

They get water.

They get fans.

And time in front of portable air conditioners.

At Cadillac of New Orleans, salesman Mario Glorioso has a way to handle his customers.

They do as much business as they can inside the showroom. Then they move outside to the cars.

You have to get creative in the Summer of 2020.