Work to begin on part of $80M Louisiana floodgate project

FRANKLIN, La. (AP) — Work is set to begin on part of an $80 million project intended to help control backwater flooding in several southeastern Louisiana parishes.
News outlets report contractor Sealevel Construction Inc. received approval from officials in St. Mary Parish last week to begin constructing a permanent barge that would be placed in Bayou Chene to block water that backs up when the Atchafalaya River is high.
Officials have said the 400-foot barge gate will be swung into place when needed.
The barge is one part of the floodgate project, which will also include the construction of a flood wall and a levee.