Woman wounded in Central City shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting incident that occurred in Central City late Sunday evening.

According to the report, Sixth District officers began investigating the shooting that took place on Halloween night at approximately 10:41 p.m. in the 2100 block of St. Charles Ave between Jackson Avenue and Josephine Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female suffering from injuries sustained during the shooting.

There is no further information is available at this time.