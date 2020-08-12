Woman slain in New Orleans East identified as Mardi Gras Indian Queen

NEW ORLEANS— The family of a woman slain earlier this afternoon has identified the woman as Kim Boutte, 55, of New Orleans.

Police say a double shooting that occurred this evening, in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard that left an adult female victim dead and an adult male victim injured.

Boutte was the longtime queen of the Mandigo Warriors Mardi Gras Indian Gang. According to Big Chief Fi-Ya-Ya, Boutte masked for over 20 years.

NOPD Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.