Woman shot to death near Little Woods neighborhood



NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide by shooting.

At about 12:11 p.m., NOPD Seventh District Officers responded to the 7500 block of Burke Road for a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered an unknown adult female victim unresponsive by a vacant lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.