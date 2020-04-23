Man shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– Correction: The NOPD now says that the victim in this incident was not a woman but a 22-year-old male.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a man in New Orleans East.

Detectives say that officers responded to a call of “shots fired” in the 7600 block of Dalewood Road around 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about this homicide or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.