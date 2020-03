NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating the shooting of a woman on Tchoupitoulas Street in the Warehouse District.

Investigators say that the woman was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle around 12:30 A.M. She had been shot in the back. Initial reports show that she was shot on Tchoupitoulas Street near the US 90 East exit.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information that can help officers solve this or any other crime call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.