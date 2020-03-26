Woman shot near I-10 entrance ramp on Louisa Street

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning near the Louisa Street on-ramp to Interstate 10 East.

According to NOPD investigators, a woman was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her condition is unknown at this time. Officers got the call around 12:10 a.m. and were able to confirm the shooing about an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting or any other crime, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111