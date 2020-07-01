Woman pleads guilty to abusing dog with missing legs

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty to abusing a mixed Dachshund-Chihuahua named Buddy.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 51-year-old Lynette Victor pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was suspended.

Victor was also sentenced to three years probation. Victor was arrested in September after Buddy was found abandoned in a trailer park, missing two hind legs.

Victor told authorities that the dog was shot by an unknown person in February but she couldn’t afford recommended veterinary treatment.

Victor’s teenage daughter later claimed that she must have bandaged the dog’s legs too tightly, causing them to fall off.

Buddy has since recovered.