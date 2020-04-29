Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on the I-610 near Franklin Avenue.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They say that the driver of the car was travelling westbound on the I-610 when she hit a guardrail, flipping the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is under investigation. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s will identify the victim.

Officer Richard Chambers is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reach at the Traffic Unit at 504-658-6215 with any information regarding this incident.