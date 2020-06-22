Woman killed in River Ridge shooting, second victim transported to hospital

RIVER RIDGE, LA – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in River Ridge.

At around 12:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment in the 5800 block of Walnut Creek Rd.

Upon their arrival, they located a male subject outside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds to the hip and arm.

Inside the apartment, they located an unresponsive female who also appeared to have a gunshot wound. The female was pronounced dead on the scene.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.