Woman killed in 4 car crash on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-10 West near the I-610 split on Thursday night.

According to investigators, One woman was killed when 4 cars collided on the westbound I-10 around 7:20 p.m. Three other people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once she is identified, and will determine cause of death.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is in charge of this investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any information on this deadly crash.