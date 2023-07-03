AKERS, La. (WGNO) — A woman was killed after being hit by a train in Akers on Sunday, July 2.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the report of the incident came in around 6:30 p.m.

They were notified that 47-year-old Sybil Henry was struck by a train as it traveled through Akers, Louisiana.

TPSO officials said the train tried to hit the brakes and stop before hitting her, but was unsuccessful.

Investigators are working to determine why Henry was on the tracks.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories