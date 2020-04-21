Woman found shot to death iside car in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS— New Orleans Police Detectives are investigation the murder of a woman in New Orleans East.

According to investigators, Officers found the woman inside of of a car in the 800 block of the I-10 Service Road around 1:00 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim upon completion of an autopsy. The NOPD Homicide Unit is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call detectives at 504-658-5300, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.