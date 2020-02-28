Woman found dead inside burned home on Annette Street

Fire shot at a high shutter speed gradually filling the frame. When frozen at 1/6400 sec the dancing flames reveal their intricate footwork.

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department has found the body of a woman who was apparantly killed in a Wednesday evening house fire in the 4600 block of Annette Street.

The body of a 66-yea-old woman, who was the caregiver for her 91-year-old father, was found in an upstairs bathroom. The father was on the first floor and managed to get out of the house safely.

Firefighters were called to the home at 4606 Annette Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found that the two-story home had flames coming from the roof.

A second alarm was called to bring in additional firefighters to help because of the cold weather and high winds.

There were no additional injuries reported and the cause of this fire is under investigation.