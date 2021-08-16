NOPD finds woman fatally shot inside car in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at the intersection of Louisa Street and Higgins Boulevard.

At around 1:15 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call and found a woman inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.