KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A woman has since died from her injuries after she and another woman crashed into a Kenner canal last week.

Kenner police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chateau Boulevard on Thursday, June 1. Responding officers arrived at the scene to find the vehicle upside down in a canal.

Two women, 60 and 58, were removed from the vehicle. They were both unconscious and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to Kenner police, the women were traveling south on Chateau Boulevard when they crashed through a metal gate and into the canal.

Kenner police said the driver has since died in a hospital. The other woman is recovering.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts