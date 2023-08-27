ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports an 84-year-old woman is dead after being rescued from a brush fire in the Folsom area on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Officials with the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal said a deputy was traveling on Louisiana 25 in the Folsom area around 1:00 p.m. when he noticed a brush fire spread to a shed in the 78000 block of the highway.

They said the deputy and a volunteer firefighter reported the fire to St. Tammany Fire District 5 after pulling over to investigate the scene.

While the fire was being put out, crews said they discovered an unconscious woman in a burned area of the property. She was then transported to a hospital where she later died.

State Fire Marshal officials said the fire spread to a nearby property but was able to be contained and extinguished.

Following an investigation, State Fire Marshal officials said the woman was reportedly burning a pile of debris when, for reasons unknown, she fell into the fire.

They said a statewide burn ban has been in place since Aug. 7, and violating the burn ban could result in criminal and civil charges.

