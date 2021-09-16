Winston, Saints look to build on momentum vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Jameis Winston will look to build on a terrific game in the season opener when the New Orleans Saints visit the division rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Winston had five TD passes and no interceptions for a 130.8 rating in Week 1 in a stunning 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers.

It was Winston’s second career game with five TD passes, tying a career-high.

Winston played well in the previous meeting against the Panthers, throwing for 400 yards on Oct. 13, 2019, when he was with Tampa Bay.

The Panthers will rely heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 187 yards in Carolina’s 19-14 win over the New York Jets in the season opener.