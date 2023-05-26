NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— “Food Fight” is competition where some of New Orleans’ best restaurants compete to have their dishes and cocktails recognized as the best.

The overall winner chosen by celebrity judges was LUFU NOLA, a new Indian concept restaurant in the Central Business District that will be opening in 3 weeks.

LUFU NOLA took home the grand prize NOLA Boards trophy and Crafted Cookware set from Le Creuset.

Here are the list of other winners at this year’s “Food Fight” held at Spanish Plaza on Thursday night.

Critic’s Choice:

Top Traditional Dish: LUFU NOLA

Top Creative Dish: Pardo’s

Top Vegetarian Dish: The Chloe

Top Classic Cocktail: Los Jefes

Top Creative Cocktail: Dovetail Bar

People’s Choice:

Top Traditional Dish: LUFU NOLA

Top Creative Dish: Saint John

Top Vegetarian Dish: Union Ramen

Top Classic Cocktail: Union Ramen

Top Creative Cocktail: Observatory 11

Proceeds from the event benefit the PLEASE Foundation, which provides mentorship, leadership training, and scholarships for at-risk students to attend local college preparatory high schools in the New Orleans area.

Participating restaurants included: Apolline, The Chloe, Denascos, Desi Vega’s Steakhouse, Dovetail Bar, The Fillmore, 4BOYZ, Fulton Alley, Galatoire’s, Iacovnone Kitchen, Jack Rose, Los Jefes Grill, LUFU NOLA, Mahoney’s, Messina’s, Observatory 11, Odd Birds, Pardo’s, Peewee’s Crabcakes, Rizzutto’s, Saint John, Soule Cafe, Union Ramen, Chef Shonda, and Wishing Town Bakery. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez served as the emcee. Honey Island Swamp Band, and James Andrews and the Crescent City All-Stars performed at this year’s “Food Fight.”

