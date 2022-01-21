Wind. Rain. Cold. Nothing will stop this guy on a bicycle, now pedaling through New Orleans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Thursday, a 12-person jury convicted a man for a 2020 armed robbery at a tobacco store that left one person seriously injured. Officials say the convicted man faces up to 150 years in jail.

Kevin Joseph Aguillard, Jr., was unanimously convicted, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.