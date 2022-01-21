Wind. Rain. Cold. Nothing will stop this guy on a bicycle, now pedaling through New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One bike.
Eight states.
And 3,205 miles.
He’s a man on a mission.
He’s Dave Klein.
Dave’s a TV photographer from Detroit in real life.
Now, Dave’s on a mission on his bicycle.
He’s on the road.
He’s riding from California to Florida.
Dave’s mission is to increase awareness about colon cancer.
Dave’s friend Donna is battling colon cancer.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood joins him on the Louisiana leg of his journey.
You can find out more by clicking right here, please.