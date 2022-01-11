Win a limited-edition bag of potato chips grown from soil mixed with NFL grounds

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Lays potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history”.

The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields.

To win a limited-edition bag:

  • Follow Lays on Twitter
  • Send the company a video that shows how much you love the Saints
  • Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes in the tweet

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here.

