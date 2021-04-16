Wilma Harvey welcomes you to ‘One Night in Miami’ in LaPlace, Louisiana

She's the Louisiana tour guide with the Hollywood connection

LAPLACE, La – The movie has three Academy Award nominations.

The movie is One Night in Miami.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know One Night in Miami was filmed in LaPlace, Louisiana.

It’s the place where you find out that Wilma Harvey’s got talent.

Wilma is the superstar tour guide at St. John the Baptist Parish.

Wilma works with Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission.

Wilma’s the one who took Hollywood producers on tour at the Community Center in LaPlace, Louisiana.

All 42,000 feet of it.

Inside and outside.

It became a Hollywood sound stage.

One Night in Miami, the movie, was filmed one day right here in LaPlace.

Well, on more than one day.

Over a few months, in fact.

And in a few other locations.

But Wilma knows how it happened.

She’ll tell you how the community center where weddings are celebrated is also the perfect sound stage for making motion pictures.

