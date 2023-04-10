NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A popular New Orleans eatery is picking up the pieces after being damaged in a fire early Monday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department was called to Willie Mae’s Scotch House on St. Ann Street in the Treme. Responding crews saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the one-story, wood-framed building.

The NOFD says the fire started from an electrical issue and quickly spread into the restaurant’s attic space. The electricity was cut from the building and allowed firefighters to gain control of the fire.

Just more than an hour later, the fire was under control around 4:15 a.m. Detectives say no one was injured in the blaze and that the fire was contained only to the restaurant.

The fire remains under investigation by the NOFD.

