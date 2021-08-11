Will there be a need for a booster shot to protect vaccinated people from Delta variant?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Now more than ever with it being six months after mass vaccinations began, health experts are researching if it is time for booster shot for vaccinated people?

“We know the federal government and the CDC are looking at what that number looks like and data from big vaccine makers to find out if these vaccines are effective over a period of time,?” Dr. Jeffrey Elder at LCMC Health said.

Dr. Elder said that both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still effective six months out, according to research. When it comes to booster shots, Dr. Elder says health leaders are looking into a few factors.

“Should we give booster shots to those who are most vulnerable, people of a certain age or with immune compromised conditions? Or could we be looking at a specific booster for the Delta variant,?” he said.

But one message that he hopes really hits home is…

“The people who are sicker with COVID, the vast marjority 88% to 90% are unvaccinated, so if you haven’t gone to get your vaccine, go and do so,” he said.