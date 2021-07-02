Will Smith and his company donate fireworks for ‘Go 4th on the River’ show on the Riverfront this Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—A firework show produced by “Go 4th on the River” will take place in New Orleans along the Mississippi Riverfront at 9 p.m. this Sunday.

The City of New Orleans announced the gift of city fireworks was made possible by actor and producer Will Smith and his companies donations.

Smith and his company Westbrook are in New Orleans for the production on the feature film “Emancipation.”

Along with donations, the city acknowledged the support of the Riverfront Marketing Group for helping make the event happen.

The city anticipates crowds for the event.

Increased public safety personnel from the New Orleans Police Department , New Orleans Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services will be present in the French Quarter.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians, the NOPD will restrict traffic, with no vehicles allowed on the following streets:

Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 6:30 p.m. (or until crowd size warrants) and until crowds disperse.

No-parking zones will be in effect on the following streets:

Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The 700 and 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Decatur Street from Canal to Dumaine streets from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Jackson Square will close early at 5 p.m. Crescent Park will extend its hours to 10 p.m. to accommodate fireworks viewers.

The city of New Orleans encourages residents to get vaccinated prior to attending events with big crowds.