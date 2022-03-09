ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Port of New Orleans is hoping to get residents on board with the Louisiana International Terminal project, a major port for giant container ships on the river in St. Bernard Parish.



“Right now, the Port of New Orleans’ Uptown facility is the only international container terminal. But because of the Crescent City Connection bridge, the larger vessels — vessels are getting bigger and bigger — and these vessels aren’t going to get under the bridge,” said Laura Mellem, Director of External Affairs and Emergency Management for the Port of New Orleans.



Supporters of the project say this new port will allow these larger ships to get through and say it will have a positive impact on the Parish.



“I think St. Bernard needs it. It’s going to grow the town and again, it’s going to bring in more jobs and what does that do from that, you know, it puts food on peoples tables and expands from there,” said Blaine Ehrlich, Vice President, Union Local 2036 at the Port of New Orleans.



There’s an elementary school, sports complex and cemetery on the site of the future terminal in a predominately black neighborhood in Violet, leaving residents with concerns.



“Whenever there is time for progress in St. Bernard Parish, it’s usually regress for black people,” said Thomas Johnson, a St. Bernard Parish resident.



Port of New Orleans officials say they’re committed to working with local partners to build a new school and new park within the Violet community and plan to keep the cemetery.

The port is holding several open houses, hoping to persuade Parish residents that it’s a good plan.



“We’re going to be able to digest all this information and say well, if the port is coming, and x,y,z is on the table for us, we may support it. Or, some may say we won’t support it and we’ll fight like hell not to let it come,” said Johnson.

There are two more meetings happening next week. The first will be next Tuesday in Violet at Corinne Missionary Baptist Church. The second will be next Thursday at the historic courthouse in Poydras.