NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials continue working to suppress the wildfire located on the Bayou Sauvage Urban National Wildlife Refuge, a cause has been identified.

Officials said the wildfire that started on Sunday, July 30, was caused by a dry lightning strike and so far has impacted about 435 acres.

They said the fire is located southeast of Blind Lagoon near the Bayou Sauvage Ridge, west of Highway 11 and north of Chef Menteur Highway.

Officials said continuous high temperatures and drought conditions have increased fire danger in the area.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife officials said federal, state and local partners are working to get the fire contained. At this time, the parking areas for the refuge Ridge Trail and Highway 11 boat ramp are closed to the public as they are being used by fire crews.

