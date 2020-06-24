Wicked Wednesday weather rolls across town

See flooding around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Wednesday’s weather was wicked, all right.

Thunderstorms rolled in and around New Orleans early Wednesday morning.

Windshield wipers got a workout from Kenner to the CBD.

Drivers got the okay to park on the neutral grounds and on sidewalks in New Orleans.

In Elmwood, at the intersection of Clearview and Jefferson, water got all the way to car doors.

In Lakeview, nearly two inches of rain rolled in hard in less than half an hour.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is on weather watch.

He says traffic on I-10 in New Orleans East was slowed down because of the storms.

You can see the reminders around town of a stormy, wet Wednesday, June 24.