‘Wicked Flesh’ wins Louisiana history book award

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Historic New Orleans Collection and Louisiana Historical Association announced the winner of its annual history book award on Tuesday.

“Wicked Flesh: Black Women, Intimacy,

and Freedom in the Atlantic World”

The book entitled “Wicked Flesh: Black Women, Intimacy, and Freedom in the Atlantic World” from author Jessica Marie Johnson was selected at the winner of the 2020 Kemper and Leila Williams Prize in Louisiana History.

According to a THNOC media release,“Wicked Flesh” explores the story of freedom as it relates to the choices Black women made to retain control over their bodies and selves, their loved ones and their futures in the New World.

In addition to receiving the 2020 Williams Prize, “Wicked Flesh” was chosen as a finalist for the Pauli Murray Book Prize in Black Intellectual History, granted by the African American Intellectual History Society, and an honorable mention for the Organization of American Historians’ Frederick Jackson Turner Award.

Nominations for the 2021 Williams Prize may be submitted now through January 14, 2022.