MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — It’s now a tradition.

On Memorial Day at PJ’s Coffee, you’ll see an empty chair, a white cloth, a single rose, and a yellow ribbon.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood tells you the deep meaning.

“PJ’s Coffee is committed to the support of U.S. veterans and active military service members in any way we can,” says President of PJ’s Coffee and U.S. Army veteran Peter Boylan.

“Our hearts and prayers are with each family who remembers a lost loved one on Memorial Day. We hope these reserved tables remind our guests of the importance of this national holiday.”

PJ’s Coffee also offers a free franchise license to a US military veteran.

It’s called the Veteran Franchise Giveaway.

And it’s going on this summer.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts