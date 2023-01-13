You're invited to "The Wedding Party Experience"

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You are cordially invited to a wedding.

It’s a wedding of nobody and nobody.

That’s right.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your invitation.

Just click right here for what’s called The Wedding Party Experience.

It’s a show.

A performance you can show up for.

The wedding party is played by actors. And actually, a couple of actors play the bride and groom.

It’s all the fun of the wedding.

Without the wedding.

No marriage.

No marriage license.

But one of the vows remains.

As they say here, “til death do us party.”