Why is this guy sleeping with dogs?

COVINGTON, La – His name is Kris Rotonda.

He’s spending the night at Northshore Humane Society in Covington, a no-kill shelter since 1953.

His roommate on any night always reminds him of the dog he adopted from a place like this, once a time, a few years ago.

The dog never had a home before Kris.

Kris adopted Jordan.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Jordan forever changed Kris’ life.

Even though Jordan died a few years ago, the new life and mission for Kris lives on.

Kris’ mission is called Jordan’s Way and you can contact him by clicking right here.