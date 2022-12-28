150 years of New Orleans history is buried here.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a who’s who out here.

Out here in Metairie Cemetery.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there among more than 100,000 souls.

Including Ann Rice, author of Interview with the Vampire.

She’s out here with her husband Stan and other members of her family.

Also out here, a long list of New Orleans socialites and politicians.

Musicians and Mardi Gras kings and queens.

Also Al Copeland, Sr.

You know him as the genius who created that chicken you love at Popeyes.

Fifth-generation funeral director Jerry Schoen is tour guide at the cemetery that’s been here for 150 years now.

Jerry shows you where Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans rests in peace.

Jerry takes time to look through the pages of a book he wants you to see.

On one page, you see the proof in the picture that this place was originally a race track.

A century and a half ago, it was horses, not people who would head to the finish line.

It’s officially called Metairie Cemetery.

But as Jerry Schoen will tell you, it’s not in Metairie, at all.

The parish line was moved years ago.

So, Metairie Cemetery is really in New Orleans.

Even if the name does not match the ZIP code, it’s been named one of the ten most interesting cemeteries in the world.

And if you’re here for eternity, it’s number one.