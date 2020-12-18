Why is this Hollywood hunk buying a chunk of Louisiana locomotive history?

PONCHATOULA, La – It seemed like the end of the line for sure.

For an old Louisiana caboose, the tradition car at the end of a train.

It’s been in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, about an hour from New Orleans, for the last 20 years.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says now the train car is back on track.

That’s because of actor John Schneider.

You remember John from his days as Bo Duke on the TV show The Dukes of Hazzard.

Now John and his wife, TV and movie producer Alicia Allain bought the old caboose.

They’re moving it to John Schneider Studios which is 17 miles down the road from where the caboose has been just sitting.

John and Alicia plan to use to caboose is a movie they’re shooting in 2021.