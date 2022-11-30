HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – He’s a magician who looks like a leprechaun.

He’s a six-foot-four, 275-pound, blue-eyed, red-bearded former high school football player kind of leprechaun.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you may have seen him on the football field playing for John Curtis Christian School.

Bill Wood says, “you’re hard to miss, even in the middle of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.”

He says, “indeed that is where we are and that is by design, I made a point of being bright and visible so people can see me from a long way off because I don’t want them to miss nothing.”

He’s a leprechaun on the loose at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

His name is Connor O’Carraig and despite his well-developed Irish accent, Connor was born and raised in New Orleans.

Before he became a wizard with a bag of tricks, he was a musician.

And before that, he was in college, studying to become a mechanical engineer.

Connor O’Carraig says, “I was going where I thought the money was, good money, but I realized I was much more passionate about being a performer, better to follow your own dreams and look where we are now.”

Just like he’ll make your troubles vanish.

In the middle of the Renaissance.

At the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

The show goes on, rain or shine, until December 11.



