NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Their school is counting on them.

Counting on them to count, according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.



For a class of calculating kids, it looks like their numbers are adding up.

Third grader Henry Kirk says, “so people don’t get hungry or starve.”

Bill Wood says, “so that’s why you’re counting potatoes and green beans.”

At Hynes Charter School, they had homework.

An assignment to bring food from home enough stuff to pack a New Orleans food panty.

The food pantry at the University of New Orleans.

Fifth grader Hudson Metz says, “sometimes, people might have hard times and they need help.”

Bill Wood wonders, “and what’s the number you had to hit?”

Hudson Metz says, “70.”

No better cause for birthday cake outside the principal’s office.

Because 70 is how old their school is.

Since 1952….For 70 years, Hynes Charter Schools have been in business at three schools across New Orleans.

