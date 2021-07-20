Why does this cake look like a baby bump?

It's what's cooking at Delgado Community College

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s not as easy as pie.

You have to cook with confidence to take the cake in cake decorating class at Delgado Community College.

Since 1921, that’s a hundred years for Delgado’s Culinary Arts program.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it serves up as one of the oldest and best in the USA.

It’s the perfect place for a student like Enjoli Kaufman to make her pastry chef dream come true.

Enjoli says, “it’s always been my dream as a mother, now that I got my two daughters through college, I’m now in school.”

Enjoli is not just a mom.

She’s also a grandmother.

So is Sybil Austin.

She’s the mother of four.

She’s the grandmother of five.

And now, this is her moment to be called Delgado Community College student.

Sybil says, “I knew hos to cook, now I’m divorced and I want to be the best chef in New Orleans.”

Sybil signed up for a class that’s called Soups, Stocks and Sauces.

It’s another teachable moment for taste buds at Delgado Community College.

It’s the school that serves up as a fine example of some mighty fine dining.

Delgado also has one-day classes.

You can learn how to grill a steak.

That’s coming up August 6.

Other classes coming soon are Vegan Cooking 101, Build Your Own Brunch, Insta Pot Cooking Class and Make Your Own King Cake.

To take a bite out of Delgado’s menu, just click right here here, please.