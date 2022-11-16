Louisiana's Mikey Love has enough gold medals to fill a swimming pool

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) – Every day.

That’s two hours a day, seven days a week, every day, he makes a big splash.

Working with his coach in a swimming pool in Destrehan, 19-year-old Mikey Love is a Louisiana Special Olympics star.

Mikey brings home the gold medals.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood sees enough gold medals to fill a swimming pool.

Mikey has autism.

He never spoke a single word until he was five.

That was about the same time he took his first swim.

In his Ford Ranger truck, Mikey drives himself to college.

It’s a one-hour round trip to Delgado Community College in New Orleans.

At Delgado, he’s a freshman studying cybersecurity.

He wants to find scammers and stop hackers in their tracks.

Back in the pool, he’s gotten so good at the backstroke, butterfly, and freestyle, Mikey qualified to be on the National Special Olympics team.

He’s one of just eight American swimmers on the way to the World Games in Berlin in 2023.

People used to say that he couldn’t do anything.

He proved them wrong.

By doing something.

By just being himself.

By just being Mikey.