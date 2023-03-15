Every day before writing "A Streetcar Named Desire"

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – In the French Quarter. you can take yourself to the places Tennessee Williams took himself.

When he lived in New Orleans.

And where he wrote A Streetcar Named Desire.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you can take yourself to all the places because now, there’s an app for that.

The man with the is Mark Cave.

Mark is from the Historic New Orleans Collection.

The HNOC collected Tennessee’s typewriter.

THE typewriter he used to write A Streetcar Named Desire.

That was back in the forties.

Back on the app, walking through the French Quarter with Mark Cave, the tour becomes a Tennessee Williams workout.

It winds up at the New Orleans Athletic Club.

RIght here, Tennessee really did work out.

And swim in the pool.

He paid his dues.

Sometimes, a little late.

But his check was always. Eventually. In the mail.

If you’re a Tennessee Williams fan, this is your time of year.

It’s time for the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival.

Of course, this is the festival that includes the “Stella” Shouting Contest.

It’s Sunday, March 19 in Jackson Square at 4:15 pm.