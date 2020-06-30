Who’s that riding in the back of that limo?

With no movie stars, music legends or business big wigs ready to ride

NEW ORLEANS – Aaron Dirks drives for a living.

It’s his job.

Rolling around New Orleans in a limousine for Limousine Livery.

The business has been around for nearly three decades.

That’s until the pandemic put the brakes on the fleet of fancy cars and furloughed more than 100 workers.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wonders.

With no movie stars, music legends or business big wigs ready to ride during the coronavirus, there’s a new question.

That question is, “who’s riding in limos now?”

Aaron Dirks says it’s not who, but what.

He’s hauling hand sanitizer.

The boss of the business is Christy Dirks.

She and Aaron are husband and wife.

They both graduated West Point.

They met overseas in the army.

Now they’re back in New Orleans fighting a new kind of battle.