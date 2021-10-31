‘Who Dat say gonna scare dem Saints?’ – Superdome hosts Halloween kickoff

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a spooktacular Saints take-over at the Superdome as fans poured in eager to watch New Orleans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



“Who dat?” asked Saints fan, Denise Joseph. “And [Mark] Ingram’s back, so, I think we’re going to pull it off.”

While some fans stuck to traditional jerseys, others went all out for Halloween. Even the Bucs fans got in on the fun.



“I gotta come down here and see my boy Tom Brady,” said Jason Ortiz. “Might as well go full into it and get the full pirate outfit for Halloween and everything.”

