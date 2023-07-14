Saturday 4pm - 6pm at Dat Dog on Magazine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Got a hot dog in your head?

It could become a reality.

On the menu at Dat Dog.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is serving it up for National Hot Dog Day.

And if you’ve got a dog idea in your head, here’s how you can use it.

It’s a contest.

And you’ve got a chance to be Best in Show.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts