NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The night will be right.
As it always is.
It’s Fidelity Bank White Linen Night.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood as a sneak peek at this year’s fun.
The night is Saturday, August 5.
From 5 p.m. to 10 pm.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Stories
- 3 things to do immediately if you win the $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot
- Anthony Bean Theater’s “The Bodyguard” premieres August 4
- White Linen Night is Saturday, August 5
- He started a Saint, he will finish as one!
- ‘That’s unacceptable’: Lawmakers call out State Department for persistent passport problems