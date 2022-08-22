A Slidell chef has the recipe for the season

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – In the middle of a restaurant.

In the middle of the palmetto trees.

Surrounded also by cypress and oak trees.

This is where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds a chef in the middle of making his masterpiece.

He’s Executive Chef Chef Ross Dover at Palmettos on the Bayou.

And he remembers to remind you that he was born on the bayou.

And that’s the perfect ingredient for him to add to this summer’s Tammany Taste of Summer.

It’s the parish’s way to invite you to restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, breweries, and bars.

Chef Ross Dover is ready for the season.

Working with local ingredients, Louisiana is the spice of his life.

Ross Dover has the recipe and the resume. He learned to cook in Louisiana. He’s a husband and a dad who sizzles with a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bill Wood asks “and how do you deliver Jiu-Jitsu to the dining room?”

Chef Ross Dover says, “so in a dining room, if someone doesn’t like anything, I take into consideration, I adjust and that helped me transpire between Jiu-Jitsu and cooking.”

He’s a chef for all seasons.

Ready for the rest of the year.

Right after he takes a big bite from the Tammany Taste of Summer.